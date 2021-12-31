Winterfest 2021 is canceled amid New Year's Eve celebration

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Gateway Arch Foundation decided to cancel the remainder of Winterfest 2021.
The event was expected to go until Jan. 2 which would have included a New Year's Eve celebration. The foundation said they felt it was best to cancel due to the St. Louis Health Department and St. Louis Regional Pandemic Task Force's increased and overwhelmed concerns about COVID-19.
Full refunds will be provided to exhibitors and attendees and the foundation is already looking forward to next year's celebration.
