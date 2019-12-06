ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In the heart of Forest Park between the Jewel Box and the World's Fair Pavilion, you'll see a lot of dirt.
And you'll hear a lot of construction.
That's because the park is developing the area into the a new 17 acre "nature playscape."
"This was a very unused piece of ground in the park, just an open lawn," said landscape designer Justin Schmitt.
Schmitt is a horticulture project manager with Forest Park Forever, and is playing a major role in developing the new feature.
The project is two-fold, aiming to both restore the land and turn some of it into activity areas for families.
"Whether it be water in a spring or rolling hills, mounds activity area or an open meadow," Schmitt said.
There will be eight activity areas and a sensory garden, with paths and boardwalks connecting them.
Kids will be able to spend hours climbing, splashing, building, exploring....and in some cases, getting dirty.
"Wetlands all about mud, playing in mud and experiencing all the fun things that happen in that," Schmitt said.
Work on the playscape started in August and will continue through the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.