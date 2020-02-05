ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Inside small businesses sat empty tables and empty yoga studios, while outside, there was not a snowflake in sight. That was the case for many St. Louis businesses who closed early because of the anticipated winter weather.
In the afternoon, snow blanketed St. Charles County but in the city of St. Louis sleet fell, and then nothing.
Andy Karandzieff of Crown Candy sent his employees home and put a sign on the door. Kate Ewing posted on social media, all classes at Brick City Yoga in Fox Park were canceled for the night.
"Unfortunately Wednesday is our busiest day at the studio," said Ewing. "But about an hour later we were joking about St. Louis weather changing so quickly and wondering if we should uncancel."
It's never an easy decision to close early, but business owners say the safety of employees and customers is top priority and they would rather be safe than sorry. Yet it means lost revenue for all.
"We're a new business, we just had our one year anniversary, so for us every dollar counts," said Ewing.
But even for Crown Candy, a business that has been around for more than 100 winters, it's a tough call. The only thing they can do is try to make up for it.
"Go support a local business, get out this weekend and make up some of the lost revenue on this "snow" day," asked Karendzieff.
