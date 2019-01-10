ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While snow on the roads causes a headache for many, it’s a business for New Market Hardware store manager Tom Lucks.
“The revenue is terrific. The more bad weather we get the more money we actually make and it’s not only us but many of the hardware stores in St. Louis, especially the salt vendors,” Lucks told News 4. “A five inch or more snowfall usually generates about $10,000. And that’s profit. That’s after cost and everything.”
Lucks said most people wait until the last minute to prepare for winter weather. He said it’s his job to make sure he has enough supplies in stock. A few years ago, he said he drove to Kansas City to buy more salt when he ran out.
“It’s such good money you have to do what you’ve got to do. You have to sell it to the public. I hate to tell people we’re out of it."
Lucks also sells ice melt to businesses, colleges and hospitals. He has a storage space on the side of his store that holds 250 bags of ice melt. He predicted all of those bags would sell out by tomorrow.
In terms of essentials, Lucks said you should have a shovel and ice melt next to your door. He said people tend to forget to buy deicer and scrapers.
“People come out in the morning and their windshield is iced over and they don’t have any deicer. They don’t have a scraper, their locks might be frozen, it happens all the time.”
