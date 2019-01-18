Winter Weather Advisory for the News 4 area overnight through Saturday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6 PM Saturday for Pike County MO and points north.
This Evening: Mid to Upper 30s. A dry evening commute, then rain moves in late evening, between 9-10 PM in St. Louis. Rain, heavy at times, continues overnight.
Saturday: Low 30s Dropping to the 20s. Wind Chill= Teens. Windy with rain in the morning turning to snow form north to south. Then snow showers and falling temperatures. Snow tapers off in the evening. Our current accumulation forecast for St. Louis is 2-4", but there is still some uncertainty and we could see a little less or slightly more if band of heavy snow develops late morning into the early afternoon. Get updates before traveling!
Sunday: Low 14/High 22. Dry and cold for Sunday services but watch for any slick spots as we'll remain below freezing. By late afternoon into the evening there's a small chance for a spotty light snow or flurries. Little to no accumulation.
Weekend Winter Weather Details:
Tonight through Saturday Evening:
This storm looks to start as rain in the metro between 9-10 PM. Then overnight the snow/rain line sets up north of the metro, heavy rain of 0.5" or more is possible for St. Louis through daybreak. The transition to snow will occur on Saturday morning.
After the transition to all snow at some point on Saturday morning, most likely between 6 AM and 10 AM, wind-blown snow is expected Saturday late morning to afternoon. Gusts will hit 35 mph and reduce visibility. Snow then lightens and ends Saturday evening.
Our going forecast for the metro is 2-4". However, snow amounts are still very uncertain for St. Louis and here's why: We are unsure how long rain will linger before it turns to all snow. More rain means less snow. And secondly the models have wavered on how intense the snow will be initially in the late morning to early afternoon. We may see a narrow band of heavier snow. For these reasons we could see less than 2" or a narrow band of slightly more than 4". The most likely scenario is 2-4" for St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.