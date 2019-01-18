Winter Weather Advisory for the News 4 area Saturday Morning through Saturday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6 PM Saturday for Pike County MO.
Saturday: Low 30s Dropping to the 20s. Wind Chill= Teens. Snowfall totals have been lowered for St. Louis. Especially areas north of St. Louis may see an 1" or less today. From downtown to the south/southeast snowfall will range from 1" to 3", with the bulk of today's snow hitting south/southeast of St. Louis. Watch for blowing and drifting snow with wind gusts over 35 mph today.
Why Lower Snow Totals: The band of snow is developing farther south than expected for the late morning to afternoon. The initial surge of overnight moisture was rain and it dries up. By the time we are cold enough for snow, this next surge of moisture arrives, but will just barely clip St. Louis and it's targeting areas south/southeast with a little bit more snow. Any amount of snow can still cause travel issues and we still have strong winds that will cause blowing snow where it develops.
Sunday: Low 14/High 22. Dry and cold for Sunday services. By late afternoon into the evening there's a small chance for some flurries.
