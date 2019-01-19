Winter Weather Advisory for the News 4 area southeast of St. Louis until 9:00 PM.
This Evening: Low 20s. Wind Chill = Single Digits. Cloudy skies and a few flurries. Snow tapers off and ends southeast of St. Louis. Winds: North 20-30 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.
Why Lower Snow Totals: The storm that was forecast to bring 2" to 4" inches of snow to St. Louis shifted ever so slightly to the south. The result is that the band of snow also shifted south by 20-50 miles. So instead places like Ironton, Farmington and Sparta are see the heaviest snow.
Sunday: Low 13/High 21. Dry and cold for Sunday services. Winds will be lighter, but chills will be in the single digits to teens all day. By late afternoon into the evening there's a small chance for some flurries.
