ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Winter Weather Advisory has forced changes and a cancellation for Veterans Day events across the area.
Around 9 a.m. Monday, the O’Fallon, Missouri Veterans Day ceremony was canceled. Officials said the event will not be rescheduled.
The weather also forced the ceremony in St. Peters to be moved indoors to the Cultural Arts Centre at St. Peters City Hall at 10 a.m.
In addition, the Belleville Veterans Day Ceremony will take place inside City Hall, at 101 S. Illinois Street at 11 a.m.
O’Fallon, Illinois will kick off Veterans Day with a monument ceremony on Monday, at 11 a.m. at the Veteran’s Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive. The Annual Veteran’s Day Parade will follow at 2 p.m. at the O’Fallon Community Park.
On Monday, Gateway Arch will offer a fee-free day, where the $3 entrance fee will be waived for everyone who visits the arch.
Over the weekend, several communities hosted events celebrating veterans.
