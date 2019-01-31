Winter Weather Advisory in effect now through 9 AM Friday, for areas near and south of St. Louis. We're watching for a glaze tonight from freezing drizzle.
The advisory highlights those areas most likely impacted by spots of light ice tonight and Friday morning, but we'll want to be on guard across the area. It is not out of the question that the advisory gets expanded to include St. Louis. Stay tuned!
This Evening and Tonight: 20s. Steady to rising temperatures. Light freezing drizzle, light freezing rain and fog develop this evening and continue through the night.
We'll have to watch for a glazing of ice near and south of St. Louis, along and south of I-44 in Missouri and along and south of I-70 in Illinois.
Friday: 44. Mostly cloudy and warmer. Winds: Light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.