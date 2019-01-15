WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect tonight and Wednesday morning from St. Louis to the north. Pockets of freezing drizzle expected with a light glaze possible.
Tonight: Low 32. Patchy fog and drizzle. Watch for slick spots.
Wednesday: High 36. Mostly cloudy skies. Watch for slick spots during the morning commute, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Winds: North 5 mph.
From snow to freezing rain and sleet, the extended forecast has more than a few bumps in the road! Read on for details...
Tonight into Wednesday Morning
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 8PM this evening to 9AM Wednesday morning from St. Louis to the north. We expect areas of freezing drizzle to develop. This drizzle could result in a thin layer of ice on untreated surfaces, along with elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Watch for icy patches during the Wednesday morning rush.
Remember - It only takes a thin layer of ice to result in dangerous travel conditions, so please be cautious while traveling tonight and Wednesday morning.
Wednesday night into Thursday:
We will see rain, and perhaps some freezing rain, spread into the region during this timeframe. Areas from St. Louis to the north need to be ready for the possibility of a freezing rain/sleet mix. Right now, minor ice accumulations are possible. We'll keep a close eye on this.
Friday night through Saturday night:
Right now it looks as if precipitation begins as rain Friday evening. There remains quite a bit of uncertainty about precipitation type Friday night into Saturday morning. Mainly snow is expected Saturday ending Saturday night. Flurries are possible Sunday. While this is what we're seeing now, it is still too early to nail down storm timing. We will continue to update the forecast as this storm gets closer.
It is possible, if not likely, that our region will see another accumulating snow, but that is highly dependent on storm track and the arrival of colder air. Latest models are not showing as much snow as we had last weekend, but at least a potential for some snow to shovel. We'll be tracking the changes with every model run and we'll keep you up to date.
Sunday into Monday:
Unlike last weekend, this storm will usher in dangerous cold and gusty winds. Winds will crank up late Saturday into Sunday, gusting over 40 MPH. We can expect single-digit lows Sunday morning with highs in the teens. wind chill readings will remain below zero.
Below-zero lows are possible in parts of the area Monday morning with a low close to zero around the Metro MLK Day morning.
