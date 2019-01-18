Today: Low 32/High 39. Watch for patchy fog or drizzle and isolated icy spots this morning as temperatures will be borderline near freezing. Our next tonight into Saturday. Watch for rain to move into the Metro area between 8 and 10 PM. Friday night looks to be rain for St. Louis with the rain/snow line north of the metro. We expect a change to snow Saturday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory for the News 4 area from midnight to 6 PM Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued through 6 PM Saturday for Bowling Green, MO and points north.
Saturday: Low 31/High 32. Windy with snow showers. A heavy band may develop mid-morning to early afternoon near the metro. That heavy band is one of the keys to snow totals and without it, we may see less than 2". Our current accumulation forecast for St. Louis is 2-4", but there is still a lot of uncertainty in this forecast, so check back frequently for updates.
Weekend Winter Weather Potential:
Tonight through Saturday Evening:
This storm looks to start as rain in the metro from 8 to 10 PM or later. Areas north will begin with a mix or snow. The snow/rain line sets up north of the metro for the night. St. Louis sees rain for most of the night. The transition to snow will occur on Saturday morning.
After the transition to all snow at some point on Saturday morning, most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM, wind-blown snow is expected Saturday late morning to afternoon. Snow then lightens and ends Saturday night.
Our going forecast for the metro is 2-4". However, snow amounts are still very uncertain for St. Louis mainly because we are unsure if a heavy band of snow will develop in the morning to early afternoon. If so, we could see 2" to 4" or a bit more. If not, then we'll end up with under 2".
Sunday-Monday Frigid Air:
The coldest air of the season follows this system with highs in the teens to near 20 on Sunday. Monday morning we will face lows in the single digits to near 10.
