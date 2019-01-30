Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the area, including the St. Louis Metro Until midnight.
Light snow will spread in from Central Missouri this evening causing slick travel. Current timing looks like snow showers spread into the western Metro from 5 to 6 PM, then overspread the Metro by 6 to 7 PM. Accumulations up to an inch for most of the advisory area. Let's watch for a few spots of 1.5" near St. Louis to the south and southwest.
Tonight: Low 4, may rise slightly toward daybreak. While not as cold, it will still be frigid. Not as windy. Wind chills 0 to -10. Colder wind chills north where we see a Wind Chill Advisory through noon on Thursday.
Thursday: 27. Mostly cloudy with a few flurries.
Friday: low 30/High 44. Mostly cloudy and warmer.
