WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through Noon Wednesday for the St. Louis area. Pockets of freezing drizzle and fog expected with a light glaze possible this morning.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect west of St. Louis until Noon Wednesday.
Wednesday: High 35. Mostly cloudy skies. Watch for slick spots as a result of freezing drizzle and fog in the morning. Winds: North 5 mph.
Wednesday Evening: Mid to Low 30s. Another winter weather advisory, this time north of St. Louis. Watch for a round of light rain or light freezing rain depending on temperatures. Current thinking is it will develop near or after 9PM into Thursday morning. Best chance for ice is north of St. Louis, but a close call and worth monitoring.
Thursday: High 40. Morning rain and freezing rain, ending by around lunchtime. The highest chance of ice accumulation will be north of St. Louis.
Weekend Winter Storm Potential:
Friday night through Saturday night:
There remains quite a bit of uncertainty about precipitation type Friday night into Saturday morning. We may see a rain to brief freezing rain then all snow transition on Saturday morning. Then wind blown snow is expected Saturday ending Saturday night. While this is what we're seeing now, it is still too early to nail down storm timing and precipitation types. We expect to see changes and will continue to update the forecast as this storm gets closer and our confidence in the details grows.
It is possible, if not likely, that our region will see another accumulating snow, but that is highly dependent on storm track and the arrival of colder air. Latest models are not showing as much snow as we had last weekend, but at least a potential for some snow to shovel. We'll be tracking the changes with every model run and we'll keep you up to date.
Sunday into Monday:
Unlike last weekend, this storm will usher in dangerous cold and gusty winds. Winds will crank up late Saturday into Sunday, gusting over 40 MPH. We can expect single-digit lows Sunday morning with highs in the teens. wind chill readings will remain below zero.
Below-zero lows are possible for parts of the area Monday morning with a low close to zero in St. Louis MLK Day morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.