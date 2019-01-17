WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect north of St. Louis until 9AM today. Dense Fog Advisory in effect for most of the area until 10:00 AM. Expect light rain and thick fog around St. Louis early today, with icy patches possible farther north.
Today: Low 34/High 39. Foggy with light rain or drizzle in the morning, ending by late morning. Colder temperatures could lead to a few slick spots north of St. Louis. Patchy fog and low clouds through the day.
Friday: Low 28/High 40. Mostly cloudy and dry. Our next winter storm arrives late in the evening. Watch for rain, mixing with freezing rain and sleet, after about 8 PM. We expect a change to snow into Saturday morning. Saturday will be snowy, windy, and cold. Total accumulations are still uncertain. Check back frequently for updates.
Weekend Winter Storm Potential:
Friday night through Saturday Evening:
There remains quite a bit of uncertainty about precipitation type from late Friday evening into Saturday morning. We may see a rain to freezing rain/sleet transition overnight Friday night, then a change to all snow Saturday morning.
After the transition to all snow at some point on Saturday, wind blown light snow is expected Saturday afternoon ending Saturday night. Snow amounts are still very uncertain and could be anywhere from a couple of inches to over 6" as forecast models have varied wildly. We expect to see changes, and will continue to update the forecast as this storm gets closer and our confidence in the details grows. Here is an EARLY look at our current thinking for snowfall accumulation. These numbers will likely change!
Sunday-Monday Frigid Air:
The coldest air of the season follows this system with highs in the teens to near 20 on Sunday. Monday morning we will face lows in the single digits.
