ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Before we even began, he knew the primary question we'd want to ask.
John Mozeliak opened his Winter Warm-Up session with the media at the Hyatt Regency in downtown St. Louis Saturday with a preamble, of sorts, reminding the room of the kind of information he wouldn't be able to freely discuss.
"I really don't want all of you just have to leave here with massive frustration," Mozeliak said. "But just know that what I can speak on and what I can't is somewhat limited on sort of these hot button topics that we're reading about or listening about."
Part of his statement, surely, was in reference to the sign-stealing scandal. The rest of it probably pertained to Arenado fever.
Mozeliak is steadfast in adhering to the league's insistence that executives not publicly discuss specific names of free agents or trade targets (except, apparently, when it comes to Matt Wieters; more on him in a minute). For that reason, he had to be vague when broaching certain subjects.
Still, the Cardinals president of baseball operations shed plenty of insight on the team as it looks toward spring training kicking off in just a few weeks. We've compiled various notes of interest from Day 1 of the Winter Warm-Up below—starting, of course, with the question on everyone's mind.
What are the odds Cards add a big bat before the season begins?
The absence of a bona fide clean-up hitter has lingered in discussions about the Cardinals throughout the offseason. Though the Cardinals have remained open to a reunion with last year's clean-up man Marcell Ozuna—and have been connected to a possible blockbuster trade for Nolan Arenado—nothing seems imminent with regard to a big move as of the moment.
Which, as John Mozeliak described Saturday, is subject to change.
“It’s hard to handicap," Mozeliak said when asked about his optimism for whether the Cardinals would acquire a big bat before opening day. "You just don’t know. As you guys can imagine, three weeks ago, would we have thought—what was our confidence of doing the (Matthew Liberatore) trade that we ended up doing? It would have been small. Very small. Then two weeks later, it went from one percent chance to an 85 percent chance. The confidence changes.
"I don’t know how to answer it, but I just know that I will go back to what I said earlier when I walked in here, is that we’re not closing any doors, drawing a line in the sand. If something could happen that we feel is important, that could make sense, we’ll pursue it.”
Ravelo was Korea-bound until Cards closed trade with Tampa
The Cardinals nearly traded Rangel Ravelo to Korea a few weeks ago.
Mozeliak said the Cardinals were close to a deal to send Ravelo, who slashed .205/.256/.410 with two home runs in 43 plate appearances for St. Louis last season, to a team in the KBO, but that plans changed when the Cardinals' deal for Matthew Liberatore came together.
Because Jose Martinez and Rangel Ravelo would conceivably fill a similar role on a roster, Ravelo was viewed as a redundancy with Martinez in the fold. After Martinez had been traded, however, Ravelo's name stood near the top of the list of candidates for the role he previously occupied.
Once Mozeliak promptly reversed course on the nearly completed deal, that is.
“At one point I thought we had a deal with Korea," Mozeliak said. "And then ultimately when that deal that we had at one percent with Tampa all of a sudden moved up to 100 percent, that’s when I took the toothpaste and tried to jam it back in (on Ravelo). We were negotiating sort of that final hour with dollars and cents, but there was just enough gap to slow it down.”
Bader says he's the Cardinals starting center fielder
Harrison Bader understands his 2019 wasn't up to par, but discussing his flaws from a year ago didn't stifle the boldness in his personality on Saturday.
"Absolutely, I'm the starting center fielder," Bader said. "It's my position and I'm going to take it. That's all there is to it. There's no sense in talking about it, I'm just looking forward to Day 1, showing up guns blazing and ready to go."
In his session with the media, Bader outlined a variety of elements of his offseason that give him confidence a turnaround offensively is coming for him in 2020.
Will Brett Cecil have an impact?
Brett Cecil's tenure as a Cardinals has not gone anything close to how the team envisioned it when he was signed to a four-year deal in November 2016. Cecil has a 4.86 ERA in exactly 100 innings since joining the Cardinals for the 2017 season. He missed the entire 2019 slate due to injury.
Asked whether Cecil might be able to help the Cardinals in 2020, Mozeliak left the door open without establishing any level of expectation that it would happen.
"Well, I hope so," Mozeliak said. "But he has a lot to prove. When you have missed the amount of time he has, he has to show he can contribute. Reality is, we’ll see where he’s at when we get down there, and he’ll be given many opportunities to be pushed and see what he can do.”
As for Cecil's health at present, Mozeliak says the team is encouraged by his progress.
“He’s stayed in Jupiter all winter so we’ve had our eyes and hands on him all offseason. They’re certainly encouraged of where he is, but it’s not in a competitive atmosphere. So there’s hurdles that lie ahead.”
Coming up on the final year of his contract, Cecil's leash to prove his worthiness of a spot on the 40-man roster might not be as long as it has been in previous years.
Return for Wieters?
John Mozeliak indicated that a deal between the Cardinals and veteran catcher Matt Wieters is likely to occur. Mentioning Wieters by name when asked about the team's search for a backup catcher, Mozeliak said he was "hopeful" a deal would get done.
Given Mozeliak's usual tendency to defer from using specific names of free agents when talking to the media, it seems overwhelmingly likely Wieters will return to backup Yadier Molina this season.
