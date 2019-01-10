Get Weather Alerts with the KMOV Weather App. Download it here.
Accumulating snow likely late Friday through Saturday night. We are expecting 4-7" with isolated higher totals. And the bulk of that snow accumulation comes Friday night. Snow totals may go up a bit so watch for updates. Here's the details on how it plays out...
A Winter Storm Watch was issued Thursday. It will be in effect Friday afternoon through Saturday.
Precipitation will start off as a rain/sleet/snow mix west of St. Louis early Friday afternoon and move into the metro during the mid afternoon. We'll have to watch the Friday evening commute closely for any impacts depending on temperatures and the exact start time of the snow/mix.
Snow showers are expected to be heaviest later Friday evening into Saturday morning. Most accumulation is expected during the Friday night to Saturday morning time period.
Temperatures will warm slightly above freezing Saturday afternoon as lighter snow continues, so expect some melting and some roads turning slushy. There could also be some light sleet/rain mixing in near and south of St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
Light snow lingers Saturday night into Sunday morning. We need to watch the roads again Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop back below freezing. Flurries may linger throughout Sunday, too.
Bottom Line: Watch for the biggest impact Friday night into Saturday morning. Remain vigilant for a chance for some light snow and a refreeze of any melted snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Thursday: High 36. Becoming mostly sunny. Winds: NE 3 mph.
Thursday Night: Low 23. Mostly clear, cold and dry. Winds SE 3-6 mph.
Friday: High 36. Wintry mix turns to snow. Impacts the metro by evening. Winds Southeast 4-6 mph.
Saturday: Low 30/High 35. Snow showers likely, heaviest in the morning. Lighter snow continues with some melting as temperatures reach above freezing.
