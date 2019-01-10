Get Weather Alerts with the KMOV Weather App. Download it here.
Expect accumulating snow late Friday through Saturday night. We are currently forecasting a large swath of 5" to 8" snow. Isolated spots, including parts of the Metro area, may see totals higher than 8", but the exact locations are hard to pin down with confidence. The bulk of that snow accumulation comes Friday night through Saturday morning. Snow totals may still change, so watch for updates. Here are the details on how it plays out...
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at noon Friday for all Missouri Counties and 6 PM Friday for all Illinois Counties. The Winter Storm Warning will expire for all areas Saturday night/12 AM Sunday.
Precipitation will start off as a rain/sleet/snow mix west and southwest of St. Louis midday Friday and move into the metro during the mid-afternoon.
We will need to watch for issues during the Friday evening commute. While most major roads will have pre-treatment, temperatures will be very close to the freezing mark and ground temperatures will cool.
Snow showers are expected to be heaviest later Friday evening into Saturday morning. Most accumulation is expected during the Friday night to Saturday morning time period.
Temperatures will warm slightly above freezing Saturday afternoon as lighter snow continues, so expect some melting and some roads will turn slushy. There could also be some light sleet/rain mixing in near and south of St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
Light snow lingers Saturday night into Sunday morning. We need to watch the roads again Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop back below freezing. Flurries will linger throughout Sunday, too.
Bottom Line: Watch for the biggest impact Friday night into Saturday morning. Remain vigilant for a chance for some light snow and a refreeze of any melted snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.
This Evening: 20s. Mostly clear skies. Winds: Southeast 3-5 mph.
Tonight: Low 23. Mostly clear, cold and dry. Winds: Southeast 3-6 mph.
Friday: High 34. Wintry mix turns to snow. Impacts the metro by late afternoon and evening. Winds: Southeast 4-6 mph.
Saturday: Low 30/High 34. Snow showers likely, heaviest in the morning. Lighter snow continues with some melting in the afternoon.
