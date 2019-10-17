2019 NOAA Winter outlook
This 2019-20 Winter Outlook map for temperature shows warmer-than-average temperatures are likely for much of the U.S. this winter.
 NOAA

(KMOV.com) -- The Winter Weather Outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center came out today.

They are predicting warmer-than-average temperatures are forecasted for much of the U.S. this winter.

NOAA precipitation outlook 2019
This 2019-20 Winter Outlook map for precipitation shows wetter-than-average weather is most likely across the Northern Tier of the U.S. this coming winter.

Cold weather is expected and some areas could still experience a colder-than-average winter.

Unlike last year, we will not have the presence of El Nino or La Nina, which means we are in for a neutral year.

According to 4Warn Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton, in St. Louis we have equal chances of below/above normal temperature and precipitation.

There's no clear signal at this time which way winter will go.

For more information on NOAA's prediction, click here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.