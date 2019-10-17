(KMOV.com) -- The Winter Weather Outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center came out today.
They are predicting warmer-than-average temperatures are forecasted for much of the U.S. this winter.
Cold weather is expected and some areas could still experience a colder-than-average winter.
Unlike last year, we will not have the presence of El Nino or La Nina, which means we are in for a neutral year.
According to 4Warn Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton, in St. Louis we have equal chances of below/above normal temperature and precipitation.
There's no clear signal at this time which way winter will go.
For more information on NOAA's prediction, click here.
