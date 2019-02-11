SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Just days away from the busiest holiday for florists, a South City flower supplier is wilting.
The recent unkind weather has killed hundreds of flowers at Urban Buds’ City Grown Flowers, which supplies flowers to St. Louis area flower shops. Mimo Davis showed News 4 inside the greenhouse, which just one week ago was flourishing with flowers.
But now, the flower beds now sit empty all because of last week’s deep freeze.
“It was just a failure, one of our heaters went out,” said Davis. “It looked like devastation. The day before it was beautiful and ready to be cut. We were really proud because we had made our goal of flowers for Valentine’s Day.”
Davis says the community has been very supportive, buying gift cards instead of flowers. You can find them here.
“We’re feeling the love,” said Davis.
Wet winter weather is also impacting other local growers.
At Hermans' Farm in St. Charles County, the wet weather means planning ahead for spring. Tom Goeke, the owner, says he is preparing to raise beds for tomato plants, from four inches to 10 inches this spring to keep the water at bay.
At Eckert’s in Illinois, they insulated their blackberry plants to prevent damage. They say they get nervous when there are peaks and valleys with the weather.
