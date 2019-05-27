ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Despite the Blues dispatching the Jets in round one of the NHL playoffs this year, Winnipeg fans are wishing St. Louis luck in the Stanley Cup Final.
A group of musicians from Winnipeg recorded a bluegrass cover of “Gloria,” the Blues adopted anthem that has become ubiquitous during their incredible postseason run.
The cover was posted by musician Patrick Boggs, who told News 4 that even though the Blues bested his hometown team, Winnipeg is cheering for a fellow Central Division squad.
