ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An employee at the Arnold Wingstop was scammed over the phone on July 14.
According to Arnold Police, the employee answered a call during his shift from someone claiming to be from the restaurant chain's corporate office.
The caller claimed the business was being audited and all the employees were to be arrested the next morning for embezzling.
The employee was told to take all of the money at the business, which was $1,177, and use it to buy gift cards across the street at CVS Pharmacy.
The employee was then told to text pictures of the gift cards to the caller's number, police said.
The employee got suspicious when he called the number and it wasn't working.
He called the store owner to tell him what happened and police responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.