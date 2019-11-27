ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Winds are gusting over 50 mph, creating problems for many across the Metro area.
Power Outages
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, around 13,000 Ameren customers in Illinois and about 15,000 in Missouri were without power. Four hours later, just under 4,500 customers in Illinois and around 7,000 customers in Missouri remained without power.
The first set of Ameren crews clocked in around 11 p.m. Tuesday and the second crew came in around 5 a.m., about two hours earlier than normal. The crews are focused on the St. Louis metro and southeast Missouri areas.
“We're investing a lot into the system for it to be resilient to events like this,” said Kevin Anders, Vice President of Operations at Ameren. “We have a smart energy plan that is meant to make the system more resilient to storm forces like we're going to see tonight. We're adding smart equipment that will allow lights to come on more quickly if the lights do go out. So, it's not just tonight that we're preparing for this event.”
Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 5 a.m. Ameren Illinois customers without power should report the outage by calling 800-755-5000 or by using the Ameren website.
Damage reports
News 4 received reports of minor damage across the area.
A viewer in Ironton said a canopy they had for three winters was damaged in the overnight winds.
In the Mapaville/Hillsboro area, Sandra Warren shared a photo of her patio in the morning. It showed the winds had knocked the patio furniture around and the cushions were no longer situated in their proper spots.
News 4 also received reports of downed trees across the area. Reporter Samantha Jones came across one report in Jennings, where a tree damaged a home's roof.
Power poles were reported down at Rock Brook Avenue and Wellston Place in Wellston. They were also reports of downed poles on White Hall Court in Rock Hill.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the overnight damage.
MetroLink Delays
Around 6:45 a.m., Metro alerted riders they may experience delays.
The transportation service said high winds could cause passengers to be delayed by 5-10 minutes until further notice.
MoDOT Warning
The Missouri Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to the High Wind Warning using their message boards.
[4Warn Alert: High Wind Warning]
In addition, MoDOT is telling drivers to give trucks plenty of room. In high winds, semi-trucks may sway or fall over.
Winds being blamed for fire
The high winds are being blamed for sparking at least one fire overnight.
According to firefighters, around 2 a.m., a limb knocked down a power line to a home in the 900 block of La Bonne Parkway in Manchester, igniting nearby debris.
The firefighters told News 4 they had to work quickly because of the wind so the flames didn’t spread.
The back of the home sustained damaged. No one was injured.
