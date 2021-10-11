ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Calling all Imo's pizza lovers! The St. Louis restaurant chain is offering St. Louisans a chance to land free pizza for a year.
All you have to do is enter is share a photo, comment on how you enjoy your squares and tag a friend.
Winners will get a $250 gift card, which should cover plenty of Imo's Pizza for a year! Two other winners will get a $50 gift card.
It’s a Square-A-Bration! 🎉To help celebrate National Pizza Month, we are giving away one free year of Imo’s Pizza! To enter to win:Share a photoCommentTag a friendTell us how you enjoy your squares (are you a corner, edgie, etc.) pic.twitter.com/DrFYDjbOmf— Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) October 11, 2021
The contest closes at the end of this month with winners announced on Nov. 1.
