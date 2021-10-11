Imo's - Win pizza for a year
Imo's Pizza

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Calling all Imo's pizza lovers! The St. Louis restaurant chain is offering St. Louisans a chance to land free pizza for a year.

All you have to do is enter is share a photo, comment on how you enjoy your squares and tag a friend.

Winners will get a $250 gift card, which should cover plenty of Imo's Pizza for a year! Two other winners will get a $50 gift card.

The contest closes at the end of this month with winners announced on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

