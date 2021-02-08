ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis favorite is treating an entire restaurant for five couples this Valentine's Day weekend.
Lion's Choice is offering five couples to win a intimate dining experience with a multi-course meal with "LC favorites" at five of their area locations.
One winning couple will be selected to eat inside each of the five locations. To enter to win, visit Lion's Choice's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by the end of Thursday to be entered to win.
