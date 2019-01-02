WASHINGTON, Mo, (KMOV.com) -- You could be the one to push a button that blasts a Missouri Bridge.
The City of Washington is raffling the chance to detonate the old Highway 47 bridge that crosses the Missouri River connecting the town to Warren County.
First prize wins the opportunity to push the detonation button, second place wins a print of the bridge and third place wins cards with images of the bridge.
The new bridge, which you can see next to the old one, opened last month.
You can buy one raffle ticket for $5 or six for $20. The drawing will be February 15. The money raised will benefit the city’s parks.
Tickets can be purchased at Washington’s city hall, chamber of commerce, the downtown post office and visitor’s center.
