ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Outlaws are coming to St. Louis this summer.
Willie Nelson, along with Old Crow Medicine Show, Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss, and Dawes will come through the Gateway city this June as part of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
On June 29, the country’s largest touring music festival will come to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre after kicking off in Maine.
Each festival tour date will feature a unique range of festival attractions including local cuisine, craft beers, and crafts by local artisans, along with music from a rotating list of artists.
Tickets go on sale March 8 at noon, with an offer of a four-pack of lawn seats for $99. Tickets can be purchased here.
