ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Cardinals coach Willie McGee has decided to opt out of the rest of the 2020 season, it was announced Friday.
McGee, 61, decided to opt out of the rest season citing concerns over the coronavirus. Eighteen Cardinals players and staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team has not played since July 30.
McGee told the front office it was in the best interest of his health to sit the rest of the season out. He has not tested positive for COVID-19.
It was announced Thursday that Jose Oquendo will rejoin the team in time for the weekend series against the White Sox, likely as the third base coach.
