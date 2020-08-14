Willie McGee

St. Louis Cardinals' Yairo Munoz, left, talks with assistant coach Willie McGee (51) in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Cardinals coach Willie McGee has decided to opt out of the rest of the 2020 season, it was announced Friday.

McGee, 61, decided to opt out of the rest season citing concerns over the coronavirus. Eighteen Cardinals players and staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team has not played since July 30.

McGee told the front office it was in the best interest of his health to sit the rest of the season out. He has not tested positive for COVID-19.

It was announced Thursday that Jose Oquendo will rejoin the team in time for the weekend series against the White Sox, likely as the third base coach.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.