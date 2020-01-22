ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Delmar Loop Trolley shut down at the end of last month, but there is now a plan to could bring it back.
The detailed proposed plan was released Tuesday afternoon. There is no targeted date on when the trolley could run again if the plan passes.
The plan requires no new local taxes.
Under the proposal, Bi-State would use $1.9 million in federal funding. The money used is reportedly unspent money from previous federal grants.
If the plan is approved, the trolley would be incorporated into the Metro system under a four-year agreement.
There are also plans to increase trolley ridership, including having businesses along the route encourage or require workers to use the trolley.
The proposed plan will first be presented to Bi-State committees and then to the full board next month during their regular monthly meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.