ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Wednesday, we will find out if St. Louis will officially be getting another professional sports team.

The XFL is poised to announce which eight cities will get a team. The list, leaked on Wrestle Zone on Instagram, supposedly lists the cities, which includes St. Louis.

The XFL is a professional football league led by Vince McMahon, founder of the WWE. He tried to start the league in 2001 without much luck but said this time the league will be more fan-friendly.

Could the XFL come to St. Louis? The announcement of the return of the XFL is now sparking speculation about pro football returning to St. Louis.

McMahon said the league will have no cheerleaders, no National Anthem protests and no players with an arrest record.

The XFL is scheduled to begin play in 2020 with the eight teams playing 10 games. There will also be a four-team playoff.

Some of the other cities expected to land an XFL team during Wednesday’s announcement include Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Tampa Bay. Of the suspected cities, St. Louis is the only one that does not also have an NFL team.