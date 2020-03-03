ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Construction is currently taking place around Busch Stadium and it has some people asking if any of it will be done before the Cardinals home opener on April 2.
Two of the current projects include work on One Cardinal Way at Ballpark Village and Ameren Missouri’s Downtown East Project, which involves Ameren digging up old conduit that was made of clay and replacing it with five-inch PVC pipe encased in concrete.
Ameren’s work means the tearing up of streets. The utility says the project is 90 percent complete, with expectations that it will finish before the home opener.
“That's our goal in this area, to finish up so we won't have to come back until after the season. However, we have a commitment where we will be out of the way and avoid this area during the season,” said Darnell Sanders with Ameren Missouri.
The Cardinals say construction on One Cardinal Way will continue, but with a smaller footprint than last season.
