WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Wildwood officials will not enforce the mask mandate going into effect in St. Louis County Monday, the city's mayor said Friday night.

Earlier Friday, St. Louis City and County announced that everyone 5 and older must wear a mask in public indoor settings, whether they are vaccinated or not. The order does not apply to someone when they are eating and drinking at a restaurant or if they have a disability that prevents them from wearing a mask. The order comes amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both in the St. Louis area and Missouri as the Delta variant spreads.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he plans to sue to stop the mandate from going into effect. Under a law recently signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a local government can block a public health order by majority vote. St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch says he plans to push for the county council to vote to stop the mandate from going into effect, but he has not said if he has majority support on the council.

In December, Chesterfield police said they would not enforce COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time in St. Louis County.