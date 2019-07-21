EFFINGHAM, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Three St. Louis residents were killed and three others injured on Saturday in I-70 crash in Illinois, police said.
Illinois State Police said a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday on I-70 near Effingham, Illinois took the lives of three Wildwood residents.
Virginia Abrams, 59, Marleen Murphy, 61, and Mathre Murphy, 63, were identified as the victims on Sunday. They are all Wildwood residents.
Around 11 a.m., a truck collided with an SUV driven by Abrams near a construction area. The crash happened when the truck driver failed to reduce his speed in time, police said.
Two other passengers of the SUV were taken to a hospital as well as the truck's driver, Ancelmo James Campos, 35, of Ohio.
Police said Campos was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid the crash.
