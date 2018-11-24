WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- While many people started their Christmas shopping on Black Friday, one high school student in Wildwood, Mo. started hula hooping. This hula hooping continued well into Saturday afternoon with almost no breaks.
Kylee Tenny is a 17-year-old high school student who wanted to use her hula hooping abilities for a good cause.
Tenny’s father, Durwood Tenny, said she first started hula hooping five hours straight to raise money for charity four years ago and was able to raise $500.
This year, her goal is to raise $7,000, all of which will go to Living Water International, a charitable foundation that devotes its time to drilling water wells around the world so children have access to fresh water.
Kylee Tenny is raising money, and awareness, by live streaming her 24 hours “hoop-a-thon” on her YouTube page, Hula Rula.
Durwood Tenny fully supports his daughter in her charitable efforts with just one condition; the teenager’s father said he requires her to take at least a five minute hula hooping break every hour, 23 breaks for 24 hours.
Kylee Tenny is expected to finish her 24 hour run at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Visit the Living Water International website for more information on the foundation or make donations.
