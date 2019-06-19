WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Another city in St. Louis County plans to give their trash provider the boot.
The City Wildwood is ditching Meridian Waste Management and switching to a new waste hauler according to a tweet last night.
The city tweeted the change comes after a big competitive bidding process.
Wildwood is changing our waste hauler. After a competitive bid process, the City selected Waste Connections and they will take over on August 1st. Check out the list of things you can recycle and learn more about the program at the link below. https://t.co/Llr882V9PG pic.twitter.com/aFTlx7s6DZ— City of Wildwood, MO (@CityofWildwood) June 18, 2019
Earlier this week, the city of Florissant terminate its contract with Meridian. News 4 has spoke to several residents who complained of missed and delayed pick-ups.
Florissant and Wildwood joins the ranks of cities such as St. Charles, Pacific, Webster Groves, Manchester, and Crestwood who have either terminated or didn’t renew contracts with Meridian.
The Better Business Bureau gave the waste company an 'F' rating after the complaints from their customers were left unanswered.
READ: BBB cautions local residents after Meridian Waste failed to pick up trash, issue refunds
The bureau says there has been 175 complaints filed stemming from either not being able to reach the business after their trash or recycling was not collected, poor service and refunds not being issued.
