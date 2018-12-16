WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters in Wildwood battled a house 2-alarm fire overnight.
The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Country Pointe Court. A husband and wife were able to escape from the burning home safely, according to the Metro West Fire Department.
A second alarm was called shortly after fire crews arrived to the home. Officials say the blaze was extinguished around 8:00 a.m.
Metro West Fire says the fire appears to be accidental but they are still investigating the cause.
