NEW YORK (CNN) -- The NYPD released a video of a man opening fire on a busy street in the Bronx last week.
Police say the man fired three times -- targeting a 19-year-old man -- before running off.
No one was hurt -- but plenty of people were terrified.
People on the sidewalk -- including a little girl -- are seen running and ducking for cover.
The gunman is wanted for reckless endangerment.
