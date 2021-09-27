FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A federal investigation is underway after a train derailed in Joplin, Montana killing three people and injuring more than 50 others. Eight of the 10 cars derailed.

Seven people are still in the hospital. The train was traveling from Chicago to Portland. One of the victims in the crash was a man from Fairview Heights, Illinois. Zach Schneider was a 28-year-old software developer. He was traveling with his wife, Becca. The outpouring of support for Schneider's family is coming from all over the country. News 4 heard from Becca about how she will remember her husband of five years.

"Zach Schneider was a funny, kind, compassionate, intelligent, and beautiful man," Becca said. "He was an incredible husband, software developer, debate coach, and friend. He loved board games, bonfires, the Packers, and good barbecue, especially from 17th Street, he was fiercely loved by his wife, family, and pets, and will be dearly missed."

The couple had been married for five years. A GoFundMe account is set up for his funeral expenses.

In Montana, the cleanup and investigation continues. Officials are saying the stretch of track had recently been inspected. BNSF Railway is the company that operates that track. It says a routine safety inspection was conducted just two days before the deadly accident.

"We are not ruling anything out at this point, we have ruled everything in. This is our first full day on the ground. And as I say, the team for the on-scene portion will be here for probably the better part of a week. So there's a lot of work to be done," said Bruce Landsberg, Vice Chairman of NSTB.