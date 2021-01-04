UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Brenda Brown says she heard a loud boom when her husband of 25 years was gunned down in his driveway on Christmas Eve.
“He was laying on the ground with the Chinese food in his hand, so he didn’t even know it was coming,” said Brenda Brown.
Officers found two men, Dorsey Brown, 65, and Ronald Ergene, 63, shot in the 6500 block of Crest Avenue, north of Olive Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m. Both men died from their injuries.
READ: Man, 63, shot 65-year-old, then killed himself in University City
Police later determined that Ergene killed Brown and then turned the gun on himself. While the motive is still under investigation, Brown says police told her that Ergene was mentally ill.
“I asked, 'Why do I have all these bullet holes in my house?' They said, 'When you’re mentally unstable, you tend to do that,” she said.
Brown says she’s not buying what officers told her, and is calling her husband’s killing a hate crime.
“He knew what he was doing when he shot my husband, he knew what he was doing when he shot at my backdoor, trying to shoot me,” she said.
News 4 went to Ergene’s home and spoke with his roommate and brother. Both say it was no secret that Ergene didn’t get along with the Browns. However, his brother says Ergene did not have any known metal disorders, adding that he didn’t own a gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.