FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The wife of a Metro East man who was killed in an Amtrak accident is now suing the train company.

Wife remembers Fairview Heights man killed in Amtrak train derailment A federal investigation is underway after a train derailed in Joplin, Montana killing three people and injuring more than 50 others. Eight of the 10 cars derailed.

Zach Schneider, 28, was one of three people killed in a train derailment in Joplin, Montana. The train was going from Chicago to Portland and eight of the 10 cars derailed. Three people were killed and more than 50 others were injured.

Schneider was a software engineer from Fairview Heights. His wife Rebecca was also on the train and was seriously injured. She claims her husband's death was a preventable tragedy and she's now suing Amtrak. BNS Railways is also named in the lawsuit and that indicates the derailment may have been a result of defective or poorly-maintained tracks.