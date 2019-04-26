SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The widow of a Swansea, Illinois firefighter who was killed in an accident says she is pregnant.
Brett Korves was killed when his car was struck near Overland in north St. Louis County April 4.
READ: Off-duty Swansea firefighter killed in St. Louis County crash; 21-year-old driver taken into custody
The suspect was driving nearly 100 MPH when the crash happened, police said.
Brett’s wife Alex says the couple had been trying to get pregnant before his death.
