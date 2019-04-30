SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The wife of fallen volunteer Swansea firefighter Brett Korves says family, friends, and support from the community is helping her cope with her husband's tragic death.
Korves was killed April 4 around 5:50 a.m. when a Chevy Camaro driving eastbound hit his Chevrolet Cruze in the middle of an intersection on Page Ave in unincorporated St. Louis County.
Police say the driver, 21-year-old Nicholas Washington, was going more than 90 miles per hour. He is now charged with second-degree murder.
READ: Off-duty Swansea firefighter killed in St. Louis County crash; 21-year-old driver taken into custody
Alex Korves tells News 4 she just found out she was pregnant two weeks ago. She calls it bittersweet.
“Last month we did try. Usually when you try it doesn’t happen that first month," said Korves. “It’s just one more piece of Brett.”
Her Illinois home is filled with pictures of Brett. She says she wants to keep his memory alive for their 18-month-old son, Brock.
She says she's still trying to understand why her husband was killed at only 30-years-old.
“There are so many bad people like out there, you know, and for them to take someone like Brett,” said Alex.
She describes him as caring, loving, goofy, and an incredible father to Brock.
“He only got 18 months with Brock and Brock only had 18 months with him and this new baby will never get know their dad,” said Korves. “He loved to work and when he wasn’t working, we’d leave town for the weekend and go down and camp and take Brock.”
Brett worked as a volunteer Swansea firefighter for 10 years.
She says the report from them, her family, friends, even complete strangers, has been incredible.
A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $20,000 for the family. Korves says local businesses have also helped.
“I can say thank you all day but I’ve never asked for money so to accept these large gifts, it’s hard," Korves said.
4204 Brewing Company in Belleville, Illinois, is hosting a fundraising event for the Korves family on May 14 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. 20 percent of all food sales go to the Korves family and 50 percent of all sales from the brewery's 'off-duty' beer will go to the family.
Swansea firefighters will also be voluntarily serving that night; their tips will also benefit the Korves family. Location is TBD. You can look for more information on the company's Facebook page.
