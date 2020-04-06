ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The wife of Alton Mayor Brant Walker is being cited for allegedly violating Illinois’ stay-at-home order.
Police say she, along with others, were at a party at a bar early Sunday morning when officers broke the event up. Everyone at the party will face a reckless conduct charge.
Her arrest came two days after her husband announced police would cite those who violate the order issued by Gov. JB Pritzker.
Walker issued a statement that said in part:
"My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance, she exhibited a stunning lack of judgment.”
