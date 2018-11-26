JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - On Monday, detectives were back at the Imperial home of accused killer Thomas Bruce gathering more potential evidence.

Bruce is facing 17 charges in a deadly shooting and sexual assault at the Catholic Supply store in Manchester that claimed the life of Jackie Schmidt.

The wife of Thomas Bruce, Diane Bruce, was blindsided by the arrest and charges against her husband. That’s according to a close friend of hers who asked not to be identified because Mrs. Bruce has received threats.

"And never in her wildest dreams would she have ever even thought anything like that about him, not ever. He was so protective of her and so kind," said the friend.

According to the friend, Bruce thought she was being kidnapped when police burst into her home before dawn on the day before Thanksgiving and took her outside. Since then, the friend said Bruce has been fully cooperating with detectives.

"She is absolutely distraught. Not because she's questioning the whole last 25 years of marriage but for every person who's been involved in this," said the unnamed friend.

Last week police were seen removing a bag of clothes that appeared to have been hidden under the trailer home where the Bruce’s live. On their second visit to the home, detectives were seen carrying boxes out but didn’t comment on what items were removed.

According to the friend, Diane Bruce wants express her condolences to the family of Jamie Schmidt.

"She would want the families involved to know how sorry she is and horrible she feels about this," said the friend.