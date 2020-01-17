ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman and her ex-boyfriend are charged with murder for a 2017 shooting death case in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Lynlee J. Renick, 31, and Michael K. Humphrey, 35, were arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of 27-year-old Benjamin Renick.
Benjamin Renick, of New Florence, was found shot multiple times on June 8, 2017 at the farm he worked at, Renick's Reptile Farm.
According to court documents, Lynlee Renick was Benjamin Renick's wife. She planned and executed the murder with Humphrey, who is her ex-boyfriend, and a friend from work, according to court documents.
Lynlee Renick reportedly believed Benjamin Renick was going to leave her because she was "sucking money out of the business." She owned a spa in Columbia, Missouri and was struggling financially.
According to court documents, this was not the first attempt on his life.
Lynlee Renick and Humphrey were arrested on January 16, 2020. They're both charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
They're being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.
