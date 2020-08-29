ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two widows of St. Louis police officers who were shot and killed are calling for an end of the violence.
Kim Kowalski and Ann Dorn, the wife of retired police captain David Dorn, have organized a peace march Saturday. The peach march is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at 1915 Olive in downtown St. Louis outside of police headquarters.
RELATED: 'I relive that horror every day': David Dorn's widow speaks at RNC
The women said this march is for everyone. Organizers said it isn’t about Republican or Democrat. It’s simply about sending a positive message and stopping violence.
Dorn said healing must take place before real change can happen and Kowalski agrees.
"To have an inspirational speaker like a grieving widow, stepping forward after two and a half months since the brutal murder of her husband on a sidewalk in the city of St. Louis," Kowalski said. "If that doesn't provoke, promote and evoke a greater good. I don't know what other than God, what we could do to inspire people to do the right thing."
Kowalski's husband, St. Louis Police Sergeant Jeffrey Kowalski, suffered a serious gunshot wound while in foot pursuit of an armed robbery suspect in 1987. He died of cancer caused by the gunshot wounds in 2008.
He was with the police department for 21 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.