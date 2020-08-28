ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two widows of St. Louis police officers who were shot and killed are calling for an end of the violence.
Kim Kowalski and Ann Dorn have organized a peace march for Saturday.
They say this march is for everyone. Organizers said it isn’t about Republican or Democrat. It’s simply about sending a positive message and stopping violence.
The peach march is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at 1915 Olive in downtown St. Louis outside of police headquarters.
