ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Nearly three months after her husband was shot and killed by suspected looters, Ann Dorn says she's continuing on with her husband's mission of helping others.
“This kind of gives me purpose, it gives me something to do," Ann Dorn said. "There’s many days I just want to stay in bed, I won’t lie, but lots of family and friends around me that keep me motivated and keep me moving.”
Dorn helped organize a peace march through downtown on Saturday. The Patriot Guard, along with a few hundred supporters marched from police headquarters to the Civil Courts building.
[RELATED: 'I relive that horror every day': David Dorn's widow speaks at RNC]
“We just want peace, we want everybody to come back together," said Candice Moore, who attended the march. "This is a great city, and we want it to go back to the wonderful way it was…and better!”
Dorn said her late husband was a giving man, willing to help anyone who needed it. He served the St. Louis area and through his work helped heal fractures in the community.
“I don’t want my husband’s name to die in vain with him, I want it out there," she said. "I want people to remember the kind of man he was, and his memory and that he was for the community.”
The peace march comes two days after Dorn spoke at the Republican National Convention, sharing her husband's story and what led up to his violent death. Several people arrived at the march with signs asserting Dorn's death has become political.
Others voiced their support of Dorn and said they admire her willingness to help heal the same streets that took her husband's life.
"You look at somebody like that and think, 'That’s the strength I want to have as a human.' We’re all here to shed a light in a time of dark and that’s what she’s doing," Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.