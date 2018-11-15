NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The widow of a Dollar General employee who was murdered on the job says he would still be alive if the store had better security measure.
On November 2, Jolanda Woods’ life changed because of what happened inside a Dollar General store near the intersection of Grand and Kossuth. A suspect entered the store and fatally shot her husband Robert.
Jolanda recently saw the surveillance video of the incident.
“The community lost two. We lost Robert Woods and we lost this kid,” said Jolanda.
Jolanda says she has learned about what happened through the police investigation.
“He walked towards the back, that’s when the young guy came in with the gun and put everyone on the floor. He started spraying the gun,” said Jolanda.
She said Robert never saw the shooter.
“22 years of marriage is a long time. You never expect to like that,” said Yolanda. “You have to trust God knows all. You have to know nothing happens God did not permit.”
The neighborhood where the store is located has a high crime problem. Jolanda says because of that, she wishes the company would do more concerning security, adding that if the company had done so, then her husband would still be alive.
“That’s not enough staff to secure your store with no security. You can’t expect them to watch the aisles, work the cash registers, watch the thieves and stop the thieves,” Yolanda said.
Dollar General released the following statement about store security:
At Dollar General, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, and we employ a number of safety and security procedures to prevent, deter and, if necessary, respond to criminal activity in our stores. To protect the integrity of these measures, we do not comment on them specifically.
We are cooperating with local authorities investigating this crime and ask for any future media inquiries to be directed to law enforcement as to not hinder their investigation.
The memorial service for Robert Woods is being held Friday at Austin Layne Mortuary at 7239 West Florissant. Jolanda says the public is invited.
To inform the family you are attending, email jolandahoward.woods@gmail.com
