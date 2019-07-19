O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sara Carroll’s world was turned upside down when her husband of ten years, John Dean, was killed in a freak accident on Highway 79 in O’Fallon last week.
A branch fell off a tree and crashed through the windshield of his Pontiac Sunfire, striking Dean and killing him.
READ: Police ID O'Fallon, Mo driver killed by tree branch on Highway 79
"I saw it on the news. I saw my car on tv. They couldn't find me," said Carroll.
Carroll uses a wheelchair because she has spina bifida, so when Dean was killed she not only lost her husband and best friend but also her caregiver.
"I've had two heart attacks, a lot of problems since our daughter died in the last year," said Carroll. "He did everything for me."
Carroll has ridden horses at the Rocking J Ranch for many years and says it’s one way she can find peace.
She also enjoys riding there because it accommodates riders like her who need assistance getting on a horse.
The owner of the ranch, Suzy Davis, also runs a non-profit organization called Hands That Help which has been assisting Carroll in trying to find what she needs to live independently.
"We're just meeting all the needs as they come up," said Davis. "We're seeing what they are and we’re trying to take care of them. And we're asking for help."
A Facebook page has been established to explain Carroll’s needs and give people a chance to donate.
