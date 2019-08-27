ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The untold true story of the witches of Oz is returning to the fox!
WICKED will return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre for a four-week engagement between December 4 and 29.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at MetroTix.com, the Fabulous Fox Box Office or by calling 314-534-1111.
